Serena Williams has done it all in tennis, but there's so much more to come

Serena Williams' final act
Serena Williams acknowledges the crowd after losing in the third round of the US Open on Friday, September 2.
People cheer on Williams at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Williams reacts after losing to Ajla Tomljanović on Friday. "These are happy tears," Williams said during her on-court interview.
Williams motions a heart to her fans after the match on Friday.
Williams shakes hands with Tomljanović after the match.