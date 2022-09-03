    Serena Williams has done it all in tennis, but there's so much more to come

    By Ben Church, CNN

    Updated 0857 GMT (1657 HKT) September 3, 2022

    Serena Williams acknowledges the crowd after losing in the third round of the US Open on Friday, September 2.
    People cheer on Williams at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
    Williams reacts after losing to Ajla Tomljanović on Friday. &quot;These are happy tears,&quot; Williams said during her on-court interview.
    Williams motions a heart to her fans after the match on Friday.
    Williams shakes hands with Tomljanović after the match.
    Williams returns a shot on Friday. The match lasted a little more than three hours, and Williams fought off five match points in the final game.