Sebastian Vettel believes world needs to 'rethink our behaviors' to tackle climate change

But the 35-year-old expressed how, as he's grown older and been more receptive of issues away from the track, he is more willing to take steps to tackle them.

"It sounds a bit stereotype, but you turn 30 and I mean, I have kids, so things change," he explained. "And as much as I'm the same as I used to be 10 years ago, I'm not the same and a lot of things have changed.

"So also, when it comes to interests or how you see the world and how you understand the world and I think I've always been trying to see things, but maybe I didn't see as many things when I was young compared to today. Some things, I'm thinking: 'What? How could you miss them?'"

And one of the topics Vettel is very passionate about is climate change and the extent that should be taken to tackle the issue.

Earlier this year, the four-time world champion said that climate change had made him question his job as a driver traveling the world to race cars.

Vettel believes that the racing world is "not doing enough" to reinvest the vast profits it makes because "the problem we are facing is bigger than we maybe understand."

"I feel there's a lot of money in Formula One, a lot of money that gets turned over and it's about how much money we are happy to reinvest. And I think that's not just for Formula One, but for any businesses out there," Vettel said.

"Obviously, we have big events, a lot of people attending so you need to have the infrastructure in place to transport these people if you want to stop them coming by car, for example, which here in the Netherlands, works well because it's so isolated and there's only two roads and it would be a disaster if everybody could come by car."

F1 are attempting to tackle the issue of climate change with new engine regulations that will come into play in 2026.

In these new generation of cars, the engines will use significantly less energy, will use fully sustainable fuels and will produce net zero exhaust CO2 emissions, while still preserving the same power and speed fans love.

Vettel believes that if the sport wanted to implement those changes sooner, it could, but would require it to put "internal problems" aside.

"Obviously, to exercise our passion, we burn fuel and that's what people see. And if people criticize that, it's fair," he said.

"It's fair to be criticized in a time where we are talking about approaching a winter where people might be not as comfortable as they used to be and might be freezing at home and will have to face very, very different problems, not being able to pay their bills, etc. and so on. So I think it's right that we do see that and we try and challenge it."

He added: "It needs us, you and me, to rethink our behaviors and be happy with maybe changing some things and giving up some of the comfort. Let's face it, it boils down to comfort often.

"And on the other hand, it needs systematic change. It needs regulations and rules that don't allow you to hold the event unless you do certain things and you tick certain boxes."