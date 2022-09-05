Private Cessna aircraft crashes off coast of Latvia after NATO jets scrambled

(CNN) A private jet crashed into the Baltic Sea off the coast of Latvia on Sunday, hours after NATO jets were scrambled to follow the plane.

The Austrian-registered Cessna Citation 551 departed Jerez, Spain at 12:56 UTC (8:56am ET) and its intended destination was Cologne, Germany, according to Flightradar24, a website which monitors global air traffic.

But it came down in waters near the city of Ventspils in Latvia, according to Latvia's defense minister and deputy prime minister Artis Pabriks, who said the Latvian military was deployed in a search and rescue operation.

The aircraft was certified for single-pilot operations, according to German newspaper Bild, which reported that the plane had four people on board, including the pilot, a man, a woman, and a person Bild described as a daughter, without providing further details.

"Jets from NATO allies and partners were scrambled to follow the private Cessna plane which crashed on Sunday evening off the Latvian coast. They included German planes from Neuburg and Laage in Germany, and German and Spanish planes, part of NATO Baltic Air Policing, from Ämari, Estonia. France, Denmark and Sweden also scrambled jets under national command, a NATO official told CNN.

Read More