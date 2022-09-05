Albert Pujols blasts 695th career HR in Cardinals game to move one shy of fourth on all-time list

(CNN) There's an exclusive club reserved for those who have scored 700 career home runs which just three players belong to -- Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth. And now, another man is closing in on that iconic group.

Albert Pujols smashed his 695th career home run on Sunday and edged closer to the 700 HR landmark in the St. Louis Cardinals ' 2-0 win against the Chicago Cubs . He is now just one home run shy of tying Alex Rodriguez for the fourth-most of all time.

The 42-year-old reached the mark with a pinch-hit two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure the win and also extended his all-time record of homering off 451 pitchers.

"As I was in the cage, [the commentator] said something [on the radio broadcast] like, 'It'd be amazing if Albert comes up and hits his last home run against the Cubs.' It happened," Pujols said after the game.

"That's why I was smiling when I hit first base all the way until the home play because that was the last thing playing in my mind. I just couldn't believe it happened."

