(CNN) The Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm in a dramatic 110-98 overtime victory to win Game 3 and take a 2-1 lead in their WNBA playoff series.

But it was a remarkable, record-breaking ending to regulation time that will make this contest go down as an all-time great in league history.

Trailing by four points with just over 11 seconds remaining, Las Vegas sharpshooter Riquna Williams hit a huge three-pointer to close to deficit before the Storm's Tina Charles missed two free throws, allowing Aces star A'ja Wilson to score a layup and give the Aces a one-point lead with less than three seconds remaining.

Then the real drama began.

Retiring WNBA legend Sue Bird -- who contributed 17 points and eight assists in 43 minutes of action -- hit a corner three-pointer to put the Storm back up by two with 1.8 seconds left on the clock, only for Jackie Young to make a buzzer-beating layup to tie the game and take it to overtime.

