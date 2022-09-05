Top seed Daniil Medvedev beaten by Nick Kyrgios at US Open

(CNN) Defending champion Daniil Medvedev was knocked out of the US Open after losing 6-7 6-3 3-6 2-6 against Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round.

Medvedev won his first grand slam title in New York last year, but on Sunday was bettered by Kyrgios, who is enjoying the best run of results in his career -- reaching the Wimbledon final in July and winning the Citi Open title in Washington last month.

The result means Medvedev will cede his position at the top of the world rankings come the end of the tournament, while Kyrgios will appear in his first US Open quarterfinal when he faces another Russian playing under a neutral flag, Karen Khachanov, on Tuesday.

Medvedev later said he had struggled physically on the court, but added that Kyrgios outplayed him in the last two sets.

"Today, I felt a little bit sick," he told reporters after the match. "The thing is in the USA I get sick one time for sure in the swing because the AC (air conditioning) is just crazy. Last year it happened in Cincinnati."

