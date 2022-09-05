American Frances Tiafoe upsets Rafael Nadal in 4th round of US Open

(CNN) Twenty-two-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal was upset in the fourth round of the US Open on Monday by American Frances Tiafoe at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York.

In a match that lasted more than 3 hours and 30 minutes, the Maryland native defeated Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Tiafoe, 24, is the youngest American man to get this far in the US Open since a then-24-year-old Andy Roddick was a finalist in 2006.

"It was definitely one hell of a performance," he said following the match. "I played really well today. Yeah, I guess, I mean, I just came out there and I just believed I could do it. It helps I played him a couple times."

Earlier in the tournament, Tiafoe said he was happy to be going mostly unnoticed.

