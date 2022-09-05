London (CNN) Liz Truss, the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, is a political chameleon who has gone from a radical who called for the abolition of the monarchy to a flag-bearer of the Euroskeptic right wing of the Conservative Party.

Truss , who was only elected to parliament in 2010, has -- in a relatively short period of time -- established herself as a political force of nature who pursues her agenda with relentless vigor and unequivocal enthusiasm.

But after a decades-long transformation that has seen her personal views change enormously, many will be asking what exactly Britain's new leader stands for.

Many who have observed her over the years question whether she has any sincere beliefs at all, or if she simply endorses whatever is the most convenient at the time.

Truss has been compared to Margaret Thatcher, who also wore a fur hat on an official visit to Moscow.

To say that Truss, 47, has been on a political journey would be an understatement. She was born in 1975 into a family that she herself has described as "to the left of Labour," Britain's main left-wing party. She grew up in parts of the UK that didn't traditionally vote Conservative, moving between Scotland and the north of England.

Read More