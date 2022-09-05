Britons to learn who will succeed Boris Johnson as their country faces looming crisis

London (CNN) Britons will find out later Monday who will be their next prime minister as the country faces a looming economic and humanitarian crisis, almost two months after Boris Johnson quit in the wake of a series of scandals.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. local time (7:30 a.m. ET) the ruling Conservative Party will announce the results of its leadership election, in which the two contenders in the final round, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak, sharply criticized each other's plans.

Truss, a low-tax evangelist and the poster-child for the British Conservative right, is the strong favorite to beat Sunak, the former chancellor of the exchequer, who voted for Brexit but has now taken a softer tone on how the UK should deal with the EU.

The winner of the contest will, as leader of the largest party in the House of Commons, take over as prime minister until the next general election, which must be held by December 2024.

