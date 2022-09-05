Liz Truss to succeed Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister after winning Conservative Party leadership race

London (CNN) Liz Truss will be the next prime minister of the United Kingdom after winning most votes in the Conservative Party leadership contest, succeeding Boris Johnson who resigned in July after a series of scandals.

Truss defeated rival Rishi Sunak with 81,326 votes to 60,399 among party members and will take over as leader on Tuesday, as Britons face mounting economic and social crisis.

Truss pledged action to tackle the crisis in a short victory speech at a conference center in London on Monday. Without offering details, she promised a "bold plan" to cut taxes and build economic growth, and "deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply."

She added, "Thank you for putting your faith in me to lead our great Conservative Party, the greatest political party on earth.

"I know that our beliefs resonate with the British people: our beliefs in freedom, in the ability to control your own life, in low taxes, in personal responsibility.

