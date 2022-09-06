Meghan describes her 'pinch me moment' in first speech back in UK

London (CNN) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has described her experience of feeling self-doubt, as she spoke to a young audience in her first public address in the UK for two years.

She and Prince Harry were in Manchester, northern England, for the One Young World 2022 summit on Monday, with the duchess delivering the keynote speech. Meghan has been one of the organization's counselors since 2014.

In her first UK public address since stepping back from royal duties in January 2020, Meghan told the audience she was "overwhelmed" when she was first invited as a counselor at the same event in 2014.

"I was probably a lot like each of you: Young, ambitious, advocating for the things I deeply and profoundly believed in and also looking around and wondering, 'how on earth did I get here?' Have any of you today so far had that feeling -- that pinch me moment -- where you just go, 'how am I here?'"

Recalling being at a dinner with about 20 or 30 counselors, she said: "I was the girl from 'Suits' and I was surrounded by world leaders, humanitarians, prime ministers, an activist that I had such a deep and longstanding respect and admiration for. And I was invited to pull up a seat at the table."

