Aaron Judge hits 54th home run of season, tying Yankees record, then heads to watch US Open

(CNN) As Mondays go, Aaron Judge had a pretty special one.

First, the 30-year-old superstar hit his 54th home run on the season during the New York Yankees' 5-2 win over the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium.

His 404-foot, two-run shot flew to the second deck of left field off Twins reliever Trevor Megill, breaking a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning.

In doing so, Judge continued his Most Valuable Player trajectory -- vying with the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani -- as well as equaling a team record.

He tied Alex Rodriguez's record for the most home runs in a single season by a right-handed batter in Yankees history, which Rodriguez set in 2007.

