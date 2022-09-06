It's a good time to be an NFL wide receiver -- and it's only going to get better

(CNN) "I like to stop and appreciate stuff along the way."

The move -- which tore arguably the best receiver in the NFL away from arguably the best quarterback, Aaron Rodgers -- sent the league into overdrive, in particular the wide receiver market.

Adams looks on during the first half of the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game between the Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With Adams -- who signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Raiders after joining, making him the most expensive receiver at the time -- the first big domino to fall in free agency, teams began to reevaluate their own position group, resulting in the fabric of the league being shaken up with big trades and even bigger contracts.

In addition, the trend of teams selecting exciting receivers early in the draft continued, with seven being drafted among the first 34 picks.

The historic success of Ja'Marr Chase last year as a rookie continued the run of first-year wide receivers producing from day one, whereas previously they might have struggled.

So why have teams suddenly decided that the position group is one of such importance, and one which requires huge assets to be invested in?

According to Grant Caraway, founder of wide receiver training site, First Down Training, a stylistic change to the way the game is being played -- brought to the fore by current San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan -- has helped facilitate a change in the way teams value wide receivers.

"The offenses have changed. Everybody's moving to that air raid, throwing the ball 40, 50 times a game," he told CNN Sport . "So they need athletes out there to be able to have success because like in an air raid system, you're trying to stretch the field.

"You have four or five receivers on the field the entire time, so you're going to be getting a lot of one-on-one match ups. That's just how it's going to go because you're trying to stretch the field, so if you got guys who can win those match ups and you have those guys who can create separation...

"And so I think that's why you're seeing such a push nowadays because everybody's trying to find that guy who can, for the best value possible, they don't have to drop $100 million and get Davante Adams, they can draft a guy who runs good routes and gets separation. And that's why I think the offenses are evolving and I think that's what people are constantly looking for: those receivers who can win and win in one-on-one match ups."

Adams catches a pass during the team's first fully padded practice during training camp.

Cash

Money, money and more money -- it's been an offseason of spending on those whose job it is to catch the ball. Outside of Adams' monster deal, top-level receivers have been on the move, getting paid as they go.

After Adams, the biggest and possibly most shocking move was Tyreek Hill swapping Kansas City for Miami's South Beach, traded from the Chiefs to the Dolphins before signing a massive four-year extension worth $120 million with $72.2 million guaranteed -- the new highest paid contract for anyone at the position group.

In the following weeks, DeVante Parker left the Dolphins to go to the Patriots, Marquise Brown was traded from the Baltimore Ravens to the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. The latter agreed to a four-year extension worth $100 million with $57 million guaranteed shortly after.

Not only that, but other receivers were tied down with their own monster deals. After a Super Bowl-winning season, in which he won the receiving triple crown -- leading the league in receptions, yards and touchdowns -- Cooper Kupp signed a thre