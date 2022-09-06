Carlos Alcaraz reaches US Open quarterfinal with late-night win against Marin Cilic

(CNN) The US Open men's draw is guaranteed to have a first-time grand slam champion after Marin Cilic, the 2014 champion in New York, was beaten in five sets by Carlos Alcaraz.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz triumphed 6-4 3-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 in a match that finished at 2:23 a.m. local time -- just three minutes shy of the tournament's latest finish.

Alcaraz, the highest-ranked player left in the men's draw, will contest his second US Open quarterfinal when he takes on Jannik Sinner on Wednesday.

Thanks for the support tonight NYC and for staying so late! 🎾☕️ And thanks for all the messages from everyone watching on tv around the world! 🙌🏻 VAMOS!!! 💪🏻 @usopen — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 6, 2022

"It was unbelievable," Alcaraz said in his on-court interview. "After the fourth set, I had a lot of opportunities at the end, lost the fourth set.

"It was tough for me to come back in the fifth set, to stay strong mentally, but ... the energy that I received (from the crowd) today made me win."

Read More