No pooh-poohing poo: Researchers envision an extreme circular economy

Sign up for CNN's Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.
(CNN)Imagine you're eating dinner on a ceramic plate and drinking water from a plastic cup while sitting in a brick house -- a seemingly ordinary scenario except that your plate, cup, and your home are all fashioned in part from recycled feces.
Now imagine using your poop to propel a spaceship to and from Mars and shield you from cosmic radiation along the way.
In my upcoming book, "Flush: The Remarkable Science of an Unlikely Treasure," I describe how the misunderstood byproduct of our daily living is a vastly undervalued natural resource.
Poop has power: as medicine, fertilizer, biomethane gas and reclaimed water, among other proven applications. But that's just scratching the surface of our excremental potential; its biological, chemical and physical attributes have inspired even more wide-ranging and forward-looking brainstorming about what else we can create from our waste.
A hidden asset for space exploration
The extreme limits of space, in particular, have driven scientific innovation toward a more circular economy where nothing is wasted. That invention, in turn, has hinged upon a universal truth: everybody has to go sometime, even astronauts. Among NASA's poop-themed crowdsourcing challenges, one recent competition sought a new design ideas for a lunar toilet while another -- the Waste to Base Materials Challenge: Sustainable Reprocessing in Space -- asked the public to help brainstorm how to repurpose both astronauts' trash and bodily waste.
It's all about self-sufficient flight: Steve Sepka, project manager for the Trash Compaction and Processing System at NASA's Ames Research Center in California, said one goal is to create polymers from organic waste that could be used in propulsion systems for spaceflight -- as well as planetary surface missions.
For a return flight from Mars, the space agency had initially looked at producing fuel from resources on the red planet, Sepka wrote in an email. But NASA is now considering whether repurposing waste from the crew itself could help the astronauts, well, blast off.
As for protecting crewmembers from dangerously high radiation levels in outer space during an extended voyage, scientists have suggested that the density of molecules in wastewater could offer a solution. One multi-purpose NASA proposal, called "Water Walls Architecture," envisions a space capsule lined with multiple compartments of water as well as sterilized waste deployed as radiation shielding. The primary ingredient of both urine and feces is water, and the tightly packed atoms of hydrogen and oxygen in water offer a higher density of cosmic ray-blocking nuclei than metals do. Think of it as a doo-doo deflector.
A water-based shield could work well to block radiation particles, said Peter Guida, the liaison biologist for NASA's National Space Radiation Laboratory and a scientist at its host institution, Brookhaven National Laboratory in New York.
In space, every ounce of cargo -- including heavy but necessary water -- is precious. "If you have it anyway, can you use it for something?" he said. "In theory, it should work."
A plastic proposal
Now try to reimagine wastewater treatment plants on Earth doubling as multipurpose resource recovery facilities. As an alternative to plastics made from fossil fuels, for example, researchers are making headway in producing safe and biodegradable bioplastics from existing waste streams.
Creating planet-friendly bottles, containers, and other bioplastic products from what we leave behind is still a work in progress, said Zeynep Cetecioglu Gurol, an associate professor of industrial biotechnology at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden. Even so, developing an efficient and affordable m