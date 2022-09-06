No pooh-poohing poo: Researchers envision an extreme circular economy

(CNN) Imagine you're eating dinner on a ceramic plate and drinking water from a plastic cup while sitting in a brick house -- a seemingly ordinary scenario except that your plate, cup, and your home are all fashioned in part from recycled feces.

Now imagine using your poop to propel a spaceship to and from Mars and shield you from cosmic radiation along the way.

A hidden asset for space exploration

It's all about self-sufficient flight: Steve Sepka, project manager for the Trash Compaction and Processing System at NASA's Ames Research Center in California, said one goal is to create polymers from organic waste that could be used in propulsion systems for spaceflight -- as well as planetary surface missions.

For a return flight from Mars, the space agency had initially looked at producing fuel from resources on the red planet, Sepka wrote in an email. But NASA is now considering whether repurposing waste from the crew itself could help the astronauts, well, blast off.

As for protecting crewmembers from dangerously high radiation levels in outer space during an extended voyage, scientists have suggested that the density of molecules in wastewater could offer a solution. One multi-purpose NASA proposal, called "Water Walls Architecture," envisions a space capsule lined with multiple compartments of water as well as sterilized waste deployed as radiation shielding. The primary ingredient of both urine and feces is water, and the tightly packed atoms of hydrogen and oxygen in water offer a higher density of cosmic ray-blocking nuclei than metals do. Think of it as a doo-doo deflector.

A water-based shield could work well to block radiation particles, said Peter Guida, the liaison biologist for NASA's National Space Radiation Laboratory and a scientist at its host institution, Brookhaven National Laboratory in New York.

In space, every ounce of cargo -- including heavy but necessary water -- is precious. "If you have it anyway, can you use it for something?" he said. "In theory, it should work."

A plastic proposal

Now try to reimagine wastewater treatment plants on Earth doubling as multipurpose resource recovery facilities. As an alternative to plastics made from fossil fuels , for example, researchers are making headway in producing safe and biodegradable bioplastics from existing waste streams.