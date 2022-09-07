'As you get older, life changes quite a bit': Tom Brady reflects on how his life is evolving

(CNN) On the eve of his 23rd NFL season, Tom Brady has been reflecting on how his life has changed as he's grown older.

Brady, now 45 years old, has had a tumultuous offseason , retiring in February only to later reverse that decision. In the midst of August's training camp, Brady took an 11-day leave of absence to "deal with personal things," according to his head coach Todd Bowles.

And he begins to prepare to cope with the grind of another grueling NFL season, Brady explained how his life is evolving as he ages.

"As you get older, life changes quite a bit," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on his 'Let's Go' podcast on Monday. "There's different responsibilities that take form in your life. There's different perspectives you gain.

"When I was 25, all I did was think about football. That was my life. It was eat, sleep, drink football. It was my profession. It was my career. Over time, other priorities develop because you change and evolve through life and you grow in different ways. You take on these different responsibilities of family and commitments so forth and you commit time and energy to those things."

