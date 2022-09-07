WNBA legend Sue Bird retires from the game after playoff loss in Seattle

(CNN) Legendary basketball player Sue Bird bid farewell to the sport Tuesday night when her Seattle Storm lost to the Las Vegas Aces, who advanced to the WNBA Finals.

"It's sad," she said in an interview with ESPN after the game. "Obviously, so thankful for 20 years here. I'm going to miss it so much. I'm not going anywhere. But I'm going to miss it."

As she spoke, fans were chanting "Thank you Sue!" in the Seattle arena.

Bird, 41, announced in June this season would be her last. In her final game, she finished with 8 points and 8 assists.

The Aces held off the Storm 97-92 in Game 4 in the best-of-five semifinal series with Chelsea Gray shooting a team-high 31 points along with 10 assists. Breanna Stewart led Seattle with 42 points, tying Angel McCoughtry for the most in a WNBA playoff game.

