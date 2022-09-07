WTA Tour set to return to China in 2023 following suspension over Peng Shuai situation

(CNN) The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) announced Tuesday that it will return to hosting tournaments in China in 2023 after previously suspending all events in the country, including Hong Kong, last November due to the uncertainty over tennis player Peng Shuai's safety.

Peng was feared to be held incommunicado by the Chinese government after she accused retired Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing her into sex during a years-long on-off relationship.

The immediate response from Chinese authorities was to censor any mention of the accusation online and block Peng's Weibo account from search results.

Peng disappeared from public view for more than two weeks, prompting the world's biggest tennis stars and the United Nations to demand answers as to her whereabouts -- as well as a full investigation into her allegations against Zhang.

Peng, a three-time Olympian and grand slam doubles champion, later denied having made the sexual assault claim.