None of the UK's top jobs is held by a White man for the first time. But British politics remains unequal, experts say

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 1548 GMT (2348 HKT) September 7, 2022

Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed key ally Kwasi Karteng as chancellor.
London (CNN)New British Prime Minister Liz Truss has assembled the most ethnically diverse Cabinet in the United Kingdom's history, with several top jobs given to Black and other minority ethnic lawmakers.

For the first time ever, none of the holders of the country's four so-called "Great Offices of State" -- the prime minister, the chancellor and the home and foreign secretaries -- is a White man.
Kwasi Kwarteng, who will take charge of the UK's dire economic situation as chancellor, was born in London after his parents migrated from Ghana in the 1960s; the mother of James Cleverly, the new foreign minister, came to the UK from Sierra Leone, while incoming Home Secretary Suella Braverman has Kenyan and Mauritian parents.
    No other G7 country can claim such diversity at the heart of government and it reflects a rapid rise in the number of minority ethnic politicians to the top tables of British politics in the past decade.
      But experts say this fact can obscure other prevalent inequalities in the UK's political system.
      Critics fear the continuation of a series of divisive Conservative government policies towards refugees, asylum seekers and disadvantaged communities, and some have pointed to the class and educational backgrounds of the country's new Cabinet as a symbol of Britain's most defining political gulf.
      "It's extremely significant and it's an extraordinary rate of change," Sunder Katwala, the director the the British Future think tank that focuses on issues of immigration, integration and national identity, said of the make-up of Truss's new Cabinet.