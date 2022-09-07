None of the UK's top jobs is held by a White man for the first time. But British politics remains unequal, experts say

London (CNN) New British Prime Minister Liz Truss has assembled the most ethnically diverse Cabinet in the United Kingdom's history, with several top jobs given to Black and other minority ethnic lawmakers.

For the first time ever, none of the holders of the country's four so-called "Great Offices of State" -- the prime minister, the chancellor and the home and foreign secretaries -- is a White man.

Kwasi Kwarteng, who will take charge of the UK's dire economic situation as chancellor, was born in London after his parents migrated from Ghana in the 1960s; the mother of James Cleverly, the new foreign minister, came to the UK from Sierra Leone, while incoming Home Secretary Suella Braverman has Kenyan and Mauritian parents.

No other G7 country can claim such diversity at the heart of government and it reflects a rapid rise in the number of minority ethnic politicians to the top tables of British politics in the past decade.

But experts say this fact can obscure other prevalent inequalities in the UK's political system.

