Yankees star Aaron Judge hits homer number 55, keeping pace to reach 65

(CNN) Aaron Judge might be chasing a record, but he knows it's important to keep pace.

The Yankees slugger hit his 55th home run in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium.

The fourth-inning homer carried the Yankees to a 5-4 win and keeps Judge on the path for the Most Valuable Player award -- though he still faces stiff competition from Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.

With 25 games remaining, Judge is on pace to hit 65 home runs -- which would set a new Yankees record for most in a season. To reach the milestone, he needs to hit one homer every 2.5 games.

Judge is just six homers away from tying Roger Maris' 1961 AL record.

