(CNN) Do you ever sit and watch sports and think: "What on earth is going on?" Do you ever feel excluded from a conversation about sports because you don't understand what is being talked about?

With these in your armory, whether it be with family, friends or colleagues, you'll be able to understand what's going on and wow others -- or at least hold your own -- with your diverse knowledge of the US' favorite game.

The basics

Backfield: This is split into offensive and defensive sections. The offensive backfield is the area behind the offensive line where the quarterback and running back line up. The defensive backfield is the area behind the defensive line where linebackers and defensive backs line up.

Blitz: A defensive tactic where defenders (linebackers or defensive backs), who typically do not pass the line of scrimmage, choose to run full tilt towards the opposing quarterback rather than cover the backfield (see above) in an attempt to tackle or take possession of the ball.

Down: The action stage of the game when the ball is active until it is declared dead and play stops. Most downs begin with a snap from the center position, but can begin with kick offs and punts. An offense has four downs or fewer to advance 10 yards from the original position of the ball on first down to earn another first down and maintain possession for another potential set of four downs. Teams begin with first down, and each down afterwards is numbered -- second, third and fourth. If an offense fails to make the required 10 yards of forward progress from the first down position, possession changes to the other team.

End zone: The area at each end of the field which teams attempt to reach to score a touchdown. Players must either catch the ball inside or carry the ball into the opponent's end zone which measures 10 yards by 53 ⅓ yards.

Extra point: After scoring a touchdown, a team can choose to attempt a kick, equivalent to a 33-year field goal, through the upright goalposts at each end of the field to earn one additional point.

Field goal: A kick from a placekicker which travels through the upright goalposts earns a team three points. It can be attempted at any point in a team's four downs, but is usually taken when a team is down to its fourth down and doesn't believe a touchdown is possible. The longest field goal in NFL history was made by Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. Tucker successfully converted a 66-yard field goal, which bounced off the crossbar and over, as time expired to hand the Ravens a 19-17 win against the Detroit Lions.