(CNN) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at age 96. Here's how the royal family announced her passing in a series of social media posts.

It simply read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Her eldest son, Charles, who succeeds her as monarch and will take the name King Charles III, released a statement 30 minutes later with a post on the royal family's official Twitter account "from His Majesty The King."

He wrote: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

Read More