Royal children George, Charlotte and Louis arrive for first day at new school

By Sana Noor Haq, CNN

Updated 1043 GMT (1843 HKT) September 8, 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk into Lambrook School alongside Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.
(CNN)Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived for their first day at a new school on Wednesday.

They were accompanied by their parents for a "settling in afternoon" at Lambrook School, a prestigious fee-paying school near Windsor, according to a statement from Kensington Palace.
The annual event is held to welcome new pupils and their families to the school before the first day of term, the statement added.
    The Cambridge children officially started school on Thursday.
      Lambrook School is described on its website as a "leading coeducational Prep School for 615 boys and girls aged 3 and 13, set in 52 acres of beautiful Berkshire countryside."
      Prince William and Catherine walked into the school alongside their children on Wednesday, before being greeted by the school headmaster, Jonathan Perry.
      "Welcome to Lambrook," Perry said to the children, reports the PA Media news agency. "It's lovely to have you with us. We're very excited for the year ahead."
      He shook each of their hands and asked: "Are you excited?"
        "Yes," they replied, PA reports.
        "We're looking forward to it," William said, adding that the children had "lots of questions."