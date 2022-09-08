Royal children George, Charlotte and Louis arrive for first day at new school

(CNN) Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived for their first day at a new school on Wednesday.

They were accompanied by their parents for a "settling in afternoon" at Lambrook School, a prestigious fee-paying school near Windsor, according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

The annual event is held to welcome new pupils and their families to the school before the first day of term, the statement added.

The Cambridge children officially started school on Thursday.

Lambrook School is described on its website as a "leading coeducational Prep School for 615 boys and girls aged 3 and 13, set in 52 acres of beautiful Berkshire countryside."

Prince William and Catherine walked into the school alongside their children on Wednesday, before being greeted by the school headmaster, Jonathan Perry.

