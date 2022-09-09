(CNN) If there was any doubt about the Buffalo Bills' aspirations this season, they laid out an early marker on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The Bills emphatically beat the reigning Super Bowl champions, the LA Rams, 31-10 in their home stadium in the season opener to set out their stall -- Super Bowl or bust.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw three touchdowns, and ran for another, as they used a big second half to run away from the stuttering Rams.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs finished with 122 receiving yards and one touchdown, with Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie also catching touchdown passes.

While the Bills offense hummed, it was actually Buffalo defense which stole the show.