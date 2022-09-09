MLB rules are changing and players aren't happy about it

(CNN) Major League Baseball announced Friday three rules changes to take effect in the 2023 season, after receiving a majority vote from the Competition Committee. The players union has expressed disapproval of two of the new rules.

A pitch timer will limit the amount of time a pitcher can take between pitches. Pitchers will have up to 15 seconds between pitches when the bases are empty and up to 20 seconds between pitches with at least one runner on base. The change is expected to speed up the pace of play and shorten game times.

Another new rule will put restrictions on the defensive shifts teams are allowed to employ.

Two infielders will be required to be positioned on each side of the second base and all four infielders must be positioned within the outer boundary of the infield. MLB says the changes "will return the game to a more traditional aesthetic" with the goal of "encouraging more balls in play, giving players more opportunities to showcase their athleticism, and offsetting the growing trend of alignments that feature four outfielders."

The league will also implement larger bases in 2023, increasing from 15 inches square to 18 inches square. Larger bases have reduced base-related injuries by 13.5% in the Minor Leagues this season, according to the league. Additionally, the larger bases reduce the distance between bases by 4.5 inches, which the league expects will encourage more base stealing.

