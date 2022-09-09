How tiny Qatar plans to house a million fans during the World Cup

A version of this story first appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, a three-times-a-week look inside the region's biggest stories. Sign up here.

Abu Dhabi (CNN) Qatar is expected to welcome a sizable contingent of guests this winter when it becomes the smallest nation ever to host one of the biggest sporting events in the world -- the FIFA World Cup.

The Gulf nation predicts that over one million fans will travel to Doha over the duration of the World Cup ; that's around 37% of its population of 2.7 million. The country is only around 4,400 square miles in size, or roughly the size of Jamaica.

Previous tournament hosts have faced several logistical issues in dealing with the large number of traveling fans -- ranging from transport to accommodation. The country's small size may have some advantages, but the challenges are plenty too.

Already, there are reports of rising costs and a lack of suitable accommodation. For example, there are 21 properties available on online travel agency Booking.com for the first three nights of the tournament, with prices starting at $1,000 per night and rising to a whopping $51,000.

This isn't uncommon though. Reports from 2006 claim hotel prices spiked in Berlin and Frankfurt when Germany hosted the tournament. Prior to organizing the 2010 edition, South Africa was plagued by reports of unfinished training camps , while hotels were accused of hiking prices during the World Cup period.

