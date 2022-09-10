Australia proclaims King Charles III as head of state

Sydney (CNN) Australia formally installed King Charles III -- the first new monarch in 70 years -- as the country's head of state in a ceremony Sunday.

The proclamation was made by Australia's Governor-General David Hurley at the nation's parliament in Canberra. A series of proclamation ceremonies will also take place across state parliaments in the country on Sunday.

A national day of remembrance will be held on September 22, after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has returned from Britain, where he will attend the Queen's funeral. A memorial service will also be held on that day, which has been declared a one-off public holiday.

As head of state, Queen Elizabeth II visited Australia 16 times.