How the Buffalo Bills prove that winning brings attention -- and popularity

(CNN) It's easy to overreact to the first game of the NFL season. That's especially the case if you're a fan of the Buffalo Bills, who crushed the defending champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10 in front of a national television audience on Thursday night.

And unlike any season that this writer can recall, the Bills are -- by many estimates -- one of the favorites to win it all. Last night's performance was so dominant that Buffalo may have increased its odds of bringing home the Super Bowl by over 50%.

Still, we should be clear what "favored" means at this early stage in the season: bringing home the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the end of the year is not too likely -- much to my chagrin. But even if the Bills don't ultimately take home the ultimate prize, it's evident that they're picking up fans thanks to their newfound success.

Take a look at FiveThirtyEight's Elo ratings , for example, to understand the odds. The Bills entered the night with a 10% chance of winning the Super Bowl; they left the night with a 16% chance of winning.

Before the game against the Rams, the Bills had a lot of close company in who was most likely to win the Super Bowl. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Rams rounded out the top with between a 7% and 9% chance each.

