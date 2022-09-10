Iga Swiatek vs. Ons Jabeur: Women's tennis' dominant forces clash in US Open final

(CNN)Tennis fans could not have asked for a more exciting or intriguing final than the one set to be served up at the US Open on Saturday.
Iga Swiatek, the current world No. 1 by a mammoth margin, has enjoyed a remarkable season in which she has undoubtedly been the best player on the WTA Tour, while Ons Jabeur has this year continued her steady rise to the upper echelons of women's tennis and made history along the way.
On paper, Saturday's final is Swiatek's to lose.
Renowned as a clay specialist -- her two grand slam titles have come at the French Open -- the Pole has expertly adapted her game to the hard courts in 2022, winning four WTA 1000 events on the surface and becoming only the fourth woman in history to complete the "Sunshine Double" by winning Indian Wells and Miami back-to-back.
Those titles, as well as her second French Open crown, came during her remarkable 37-game unbeaten run earlier in the season, which finally came to an end in the third round at Wimbledon.
However, Swiatek has certainly struggled to recapture that form during the second half of the season and her involvement in the US Open final was by no means a formality before the tournament started.
She struggled through her semifinal, too, fighting back from a set down and 4-2 down in the deciding set against sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka in a match that took more than two hours to complete.