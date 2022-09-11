Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud both bidding for history in high-stakes US Open final

(CNN) When Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz meet in the US Open final, there won't just be a maiden grand slam title on the line, but a place at the top of the world rankings, too.

The high-stakes encounter sees Ruud competing in his second major final and Alcaraz his first. The Norwegian fifth seed was blown away by Rafael Nadal in the final of the French Open this year, but Sunday's match promises to be a closer affair -- not least because Alcaraz appears to be in the habit of contesting five-set marathons.

The 19-year-old has played three consecutive five-set matches on the way to the final, including the second longest match in the history of the US Open when he overcame Jannik Sinner at 2:50 a.m. in the quarterfinals -- the tournament's latest ever finish.

"It's the final of a grand slam, fighting for the No. 1 in the world -- something that I have dreamed of since I was a kid," Alcaraz told reporters after defeating Frances Tiafoe in the final four.

Defeat Ruud and Alcaraz would become the youngest No. 1 in the history of the ATP rankings -- an accolade currently owned by Lleyton Hewitt, who reached the top spot at the age of 20 in 2001.

Read More