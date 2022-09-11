Queen’s corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York

London CNN —

Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday.

The pair, who divorced in 1996, both reside at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.

The source told CNN that the Duchess bonded with the monarch over a shared love of dog-walking and horse-riding.

Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Sarah continued her friendship with the Queen by walking dogs through the Windsor estate, the source added.

The Queen, who died Thursday at the age of 96, is reported to have had four dogs, two of whom are Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy.

She is also reported to have left behind an older, mixed breed “dorgi” called Candy and a cocker spaniel named Lissy. It is unclear who will be looking after Candy and Lissy.

Photos: The Queen and her corgis Bettmann/Getty Images Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and one of her corgis are seen at Scotland's Balmoral Castle in 1952. Photos: The Queen and her corgis Historia/Shutterstock A young Elizabeth, then a princess, gives a corgi a comforting hug at her home in London in 1936. Photos: The Queen and her corgis Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Elizabeth, right, and her sister, Princess Margaret, work at a desk while a corgi lies on the floor beside them at Windsor Castle in 1940. Elizabeth was officially gifted her own corgi by her parents on her 18th birthday in 1944. Photos: The Queen and her corgis Eric Marrapodi/CNN The Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, watch their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne play with their dogs during a family vacation at Balmoral Castle in 1955. Photos: The Queen and her corgis Historia/Shutterstock The Queen and Prince Philip watch her corgi Sugar outside Windsor Castle in 1959. Photos: The Queen and her corgis Anwar Hussein/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The Queen takes photos with her corgis at Windsor Park in 1960. Photos: The Queen and her corgis Edward Wing/Shutterstock The Queen holds one of her "dorgis," a cross between a corgi and a dachshund, in 1960. She is credited with creating the breed after her corgi mated with a dachshund owned by her sister, Princess Margaret. Photos: The Queen and her corgis Eric Marrapodi/CNN The Queen leads her corgis into Liverpool Street Station in London in 1966. Photos: The Queen and her corgis Joan Williams/Shutterstock The Queen with a pet corgi in 1969. Photos: The Queen and her corgis Fox Photos/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images The Queen sits in her study with a corgi at her side at Balmoral Castle in 1972. Photos: The Queen and her corgis Press Association/AP The Queen and her corgis sit on a grassy bank in Surrey, England, in 1973. Photos: The Queen and her corgis Anwar Hussein/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The Queen and her corgis arrive at Aberdeen Airport to start a vacation in Scotland in 1974. Photos: The Queen and her corgis Anwar Hussein/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The Queen holds one of her favorite dogs at the Badminton Horse Trials in South Gloucestershire, England, in 1976. Photos: The Queen and her corgis Ron Bell/Press Association/AP The royal family strolls the grounds of Balmoral Castle in 1979. Photos: The Queen and her corgis AP The Queen and some of her corgis walk during the second day of the Windsor Horse Trials in 1980. Photos: The Queen and her corgis Today/Shutterstock The Queen sits in the back seat of a car with one of her corgis in 1986. Photos: The Queen and her corgis Mirrorpix/Newscom The Queen and Prince Philip pose for a photo in 1994. Photos: The Queen and her corgis Tim Ockenden/AP The Queen's dogs exit an aircraft after a flight to London in 1998. Photos: The Queen and her corgis Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/AP The Queen's dogs are all around her at Buckingham Palace as she meets the New Zealand rugby team in 2002. Photos: The Queen and her corgis Kirsty Wigglesworth/EMPPL PA Archive/AP One of the Queen's corgis gets into a photo with the Queen and England's World Cup-winning rugby team in 2003. Photos: The Queen and her corgis Annie Leibovitz/UPPA/ZUMA Press The Queen and her dogs walk the private grounds at Windsor Castle in this photo that was released to mark her 90th birthday in 2016. Photos: The Queen and her corgis Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images The Queen is joined by her "dorgi" Candy as she views jubilee memorabilia at Windsor Castle in February 2022. Prev Next

Corgis have become synonymous with the monarch, who throughout her long life was regularly photographed with a Welsh corgi at her feet.

The Queen was often credited with creating the dorgi breed when her corgi mated with a dachshund owned by her sister, Princess Margaret.

The Queen’s passion for corgis dated back to her childhood, when she fell in love with her father King George VI’s dog, Dookie. In 1944, on her 18th birthday, she was given a Pembroke Welsh corgi puppy named Susan. Such was her attachment to Susan, she reportedly took her on her honeymoon in 1947. Susan died in January 1959.

The monarch went on to own dozens of corgis in her lifetime. One, Willow, famously appeared alongside her in the James Bond sketch that she recorded for the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

The Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, will take care of the dogs. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Andrew stepped back from public duties in 2019 following a firestorm of criticism over an interview about his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this year, he paid a settlement to sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre, according to her attorney, and a US district judge agreed to dismiss her lawsuit against the Duke of York.

The prince has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. Still, the allegations against Andrew, 62, have dramatically tarnished his public standing.

To get updates on the British Royal Family sent to your inbox, sign up for CNN’s Royal News newsletter.