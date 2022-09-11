CNN —

The Queen’s coffin has left Balmoral Castle and is traveling to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, marking the beginning of the royal matriarch’s final journey ahead of her funeral in London on September 19.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch died Thursday at the age of 96 at her Scottish country estate in Balmoral.

Her son, now King Charles III, pledged the rest of his life to the monarchy after he was formally confirmed as the new King of the United Kingdom during a ceremony at St. James’s Palace on Saturday.

The Queen’s coffin had been resting in the ballroom at Balmoral Castle, where estate staff could pay their last respects, a senior palace official said.

At 10 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET) the coffin left Balmoral for a six-hour journey through Scotland to the official Scottish residence of the British royal family.

It is scheduled to travel through the village of Ballater and the cities of Aberdeen and Dundee, before making its way down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

The coffin will then arrive at the forecourt of Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will be taken in to rest in the Throne Room. Regional proclamations will take place across Cardiff Castle, in Wales, Hillsborough Castle, in Northern Ireland and Edinburgh Castle.

On Monday, the coffin will be taken in procession from the palace to St Giles’ Cathedral, where it will lie at rest until Tuesday.

The coffin will then be moved from Edinburgh to Buckingham Palace in London.

On Wednesday, the coffin will be moved again, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for the lying in state, which will end on the morning of the state funeral.

On the morning of September 19 – a public holiday across the UK – the Queen’s lying in state will end. The coffin will then travel in procession once more to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

After the funeral, the coffin will be taken again in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From there, it will travel to Windsor. Once in Windsor, the hearse will travel to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle for the committal service.

