Shane Lowry pips Rory McIlroy to BMW PGA Championship to end three-year winless drought

(CNN) Shane Lowry ended his three-year wait for a win with a dramatic victory at the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday.

The Irishman pipped close friend Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm by a single stroke at Wentworth to claim his first title since The Open Championship in July 2019.

His sixth win on the DP World Tour, the 35-year-old carded a bogey-less 17-under across the adjusted 54-hole championship, cut from the conventional 72-hole format after Friday's second round was canceled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

After shooting a six-under 66 and 68 through the opening two rounds, Lowry arrived Sunday two strokes off the lead, but saw his final round roar into life with an eagle at the fourth hole.

A fourth birdie at the 12th saw Lowry draw level with 2021 US Open champion Rahm, who had set the clubhouse target at 16-under after carding a joint-event best 62.

