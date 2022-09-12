(CNN) Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving him ahead of Alex 'A-Rod' Rodriguez on the all-time list, to power the St. Louis Cardinals past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3.

The Dominican slugger's two-run drive at the top of the ninth moved him to fourth on the list, and he's now only behind legends Babe Ruth (714), Hank Aaron (755) and Barry Bonds (762) in all-time Major League Baseball home runs.

Pujols will now have his sights set on joining the illustrious 700 home run club, but he only has 21 games left to reach the milestone after announcing that this would be the final season in his storied career.

The two-time World Series champion is adamant that, if he doesn't hit the 700 milestone, it will not affect his decision to finish his 22-year career at the end of the season.

In July, he told USA Today, "I'm still going to retire, no matter whether I end up hitting 693, 696, 700, whatever, I don't get caught up in numbers. If you were going to tell me 22 years ago that I would be this close, I would have told you that you're freakin' crazy. My career has been amazing.''

Read More