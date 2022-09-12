Las Vegas Aces hang on to take WNBA Finals Game 1 over Connecticut Sun

(CNN) Holding a seven-point lead with 1:24 left, the Las Vegas Aces seemed to be coasting to a victory until Alyssa Thomas sunk back-to-back shots to pull the Connecticut Sun back within three.

But the Aces' defense ultimately held firm, thwarting DeWanna Bonners' desperate attempt to tie the game with a three pointer as time ran out.

Led by MVP A'ja Wilson, who contributed 24 points and 11 rebounds, alongside Chelsea Gray with 21 points and three assists, Las Vegas closed out its first WNBA Finals game victory in franchise history with a 67-64 win over Connecticut.

"Coming from being swept and actually getting one," Wilson said, according to Sky Sports. "Pretty happy about this one. Not going to dwell on it long as we have a really tough Game 2 coming up."

In front of a record crowd of 10,135, Las Vegas began brightly, amassing an eight point lead by the end of the first quarter.

