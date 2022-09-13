FIRST ON CNN: Royals had dinner together at Buckingham Palace

London (CNN) The Royal family had dinner together at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after receiving the Queen's coffin, a source exclusively told CNN.

The Queen's coffin was received at Buckingham Palace by the King, the Queen Consort and the children and grandchildren of the Queen, including Prince William and Harry and their spouses. Lady Sarah Chatto and Earl Snowdon were also present.

The coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace from west London's RAF Northholt airbase by car Tuesday evening and had been transported from Edinburgh, Scotland, earlier on Tuesday on a C-17 Globemaster transport plane, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston told Sky News Tuesday in an on-camera interview.

Princess Anne accompanied the Queen on her final flight. The deceased monarch's only daughter, Anne was also the only one of the Queen's four children to accompany her coffin from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh on Monday.

In a statement, Anne said it had been "an honor and a privilege" to accompany her mother on her final journeys.

