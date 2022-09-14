(CNN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited newly liberated Izium in the northeastern region of Kharkiv on Wednesday, five days after the country's forces recaptured the city.

Photographs on the Facebook page of an army unit showed Zelensky at a ceremony in the main square to raise the Ukrainian flag over the city's administrative building. Hanna Maliar, the Deputy Minister of Defense, was also present.

"Earlier, when we looked up, we always looked for the blue sky. Today, when we look up, we are looking for only one thing -- the flag of Ukraine," Zelensky said in a post on the presidential Telegram channel.

"Our blue-yellow flag is already flying in the de-occupied Izium. And it will be so in every Ukrainian city and village. We are moving in only one direction -- forward and towards victory.

"I want to thank you for saving our people, our hearts, children and future," Zelensky said, according to a statement released on the presidential website.

