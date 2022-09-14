Ukraine President Zelensky has 'no serious injuries' after car accident

By AnneClaire Stapleton, CNN

Updated 2345 GMT (0745 HKT) September 14, 2022

Handout photo made available by Ukrainian Presidency shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 21, 2022.
Handout photo made available by Ukrainian Presidency shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 21, 2022.

(CNN)Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emerged with "no serious injuries" from a car collision in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the president's press secretary, "a car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles."
Medics accompanying Zelensky gave emergency aid to the car's driver and transferred him to an ambulance, it said.
    "The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found," the statement added.
      Zelensky &#39;shocked&#39; by destruction in newly liberated city of Izium, following months of Russian occupation
      Zelensky 'shocked' by destruction in newly liberated city of Izium, following months of Russian occupation
      Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
      Read More
      Earlier on Wednesday, Zelensky visited newly liberated Izium in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, five days after the country's forces recaptured the city.
      Photographs on the Facebook page of an army unit showed Zelensky at a ceremony in the main square to raise the Ukrainian flag over the city's administrative building. Hanna Maliar, the Deputy Minister of Defense, was also present.
          "Earlier, when we looked up, we always looked for the blue sk