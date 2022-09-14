(CNN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emerged with "no serious injuries" from a car collision in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the president's press secretary, "a car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles."

Medics accompanying Zelensky gave emergency aid to the car's driver and transferred him to an ambulance, it said.

"The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found," the statement added.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

