Barcelona left to rue missed chances as Bayern Munich comes out on top 2-0 in Champions League clash

The Polish striker, one of the greatest forwards in the club's history, returned to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday for the first time since swapping Bavaria for Barcelona in the summer -- and it wasn't quite the return he would have hoped for.

Lewandowski missed a number of golden opportunities -- one in particular in the first half, eight yards from goal, that he would usually score in his sleep -- to leave the door open for Bayern to grab a crucial 2-0 win in this Champions League heavyweight clash.

Second half goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sané secured the three points and extended Bayern's remarkable unbeaten run in the Champions League group stages to 30 matches, a streak that stretches back to 2017.

Once Barça's "economic levers" had been activated to allow the club to register its summer signings, Lewandowski hit the ground running in his new home and bagged nine goals in six games prior to Tuesday's match.

