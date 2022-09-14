(CNN) Liverpool secured a much-needed victory as Joel Matip's late header against Ajax earned Jurgen Klopp's side a 2-1 win and its first three points of the Champions League campaign.

So accustomed to being one of the dominant forces in world football in recent years, Liverpool has so far failed to click into gear this season and has looked a shadow of the side that reached last year's final.

After a disappointing start to the Premier League season, Liverpool's misery was compounded on the opening Champions League match day with a humiliating 4-1 defeat away to Napoli.

In the aftermath of that loss, Liverpool manager Klopp spoke about the team having to "reinvent" itself and Tuesday's victory certainly went some way towards doing that.

The performance wasn't vintage Liverpool by any means, but some of the intensity, movement and incisive passing that made the team so feared was once again on display.