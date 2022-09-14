A'Ja Wilson powers Las Vegas Aces past Connecticut Sun, 85-71, to close in on first WNBA title

(CNN)The Las Vegas Aces moved one win away from securing the franchise's first WNBA title with a 85-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday in Nevada.
2022 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson ended the night with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Kelsey Plum -- after a disappointing performance in Game 1 -- contributed 20 points and seven assists and Chelsea Gray 21 points and eight assists.
It means the Aces take a 2-0 lead in the series and can close out the championship in Game 3 on Thursday.
"A'ja cussed me out before the game. That's all I needed," Plum said of her improved performance. ''It's about time I joined the party. They've been carrying us all week. It's good to hit some shots, but we've got one more.''
Having held on for a narrow 67-64 win in Game 1 -- the franchise's first victory in a WNBA Finals -- Las Vegas took a 23-15 lead in the first quarter on Tuesday.
Connecticut trailed by 14 points at one stage in the second before hitting back, with Jonquel Jones -- who finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds -- hitting a bucket to cut the deficit to six.
Jones then moved the Sun to within five in the third quarter when she drained a three-pointer, but Las Vegas always maintained a cushion between the two squads.
Leading 68-54 heading into the fourth quarter, Gray added eight points, including two three-pointers, as the Aces wrapped up the victory and moved a step closer to the WNBA title.