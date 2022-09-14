Serena Williams teases return to competitive tennis, says Tom Brady 'started a really cool trend'

(CNN) Little more than two weeks after she was knocked out of the US Open -- a moment many thought would be the last act of her tennis career -- Serena Williams has teased her potential return to the sport.

Williams announced ahead of the US Open that she would "evolve away from tennis" following the grand slam, where she was knocked out in the third round by Ajla Tomljanović.

And on Wednesday, the 23-time grand slam champion said "you never know" to a return to competitive tennis in the future.

"I think Tom Brady started a really cool trend, you know ... the way he did it," Williams said on Good Morning America.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady, now 45 years old, said he was retiring from the NFL in February, only to later reverse that decision. He starred in the