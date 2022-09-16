Daughter of cricket legend Shane Warne calls TV miniseries into his life 'beyond disrespectful'

(CNN) The daughter of cricket legend Shane Warne has called a TV miniseries which will dramatize his life "beyond disrespectful."

Warne's sudden death from a suspected heart attack on the Thai island of Koh Samui in March shocked the cricketing world, particularly in Australia where he was regarded as one of the country's greatest sportsmen.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Australia's Channel 9 confirmed plans for a two-part miniseries called "Warnie" which will document the spinner's life.

Channel 9 called it a "fitting tribute to one of the greatest Australians of all time, the Aussie larrikin who lived and loved large" in what it describes as the "must-see drama event of 2023."

But Brooke Warne, Warne's eldest daughter, has called the series insensitive.

Read More