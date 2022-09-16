Go inside Westminster Hall, where the Queen is lying in state

A version of this story appeared in a special September 16 edition of CNN’s Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on Britain’s royal family. Sign up here.

The tapping of a sword echoes through Westminster Hall. Here, in the oldest part of the Houses of Parliament, it reverberates instantly around the space, stopping people in their tracks and capturing their attention.

Moments later, footfalls on ancient steps resound as soldiers from units serving the Royal Household march into the room to relieve the guard around the Queen’s coffin.

Members of the public watch as the new guard makes its way in perfect synchronicity to the central platform, mesmerized by the jingling of medals as the soldiers move.

With another tap, the old guard troops out and its replacement takes up position, standing perfectly still beneath the 11th-century hall’s medieval roof.

The crowd reanimates once more and the lines streaming past the catafalque resume. Here, beneath these ancient timber beams, ancient traditions are playing out in present day.

The Queen has been lying in state since Wednesday, when her coffin was conveyed to Westminster Hall in a somber procession that saw King Charles III, Princes William and Harry and other senior royals follow behind on foot. It will remain here until the morning of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday.

The Queen’s mother and father both lay in state here before her: King George VI in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother in 2002. So did her grandfather George V in 1936 and her great-grandfather Edward VII in 1910 – the first royal to lie in state.

To maintain a continuous vigil, each watch lasts for 20 minutes. Lauren Said-Moorhouse/CNN

State funerals are only reserved for monarchs, however, there has been one exception: Elizabeth II’s first prime minister, Winston Churchill. He also lay in state in the hall after his death in 1965.

As candlelight glistens on the symbols of state atop the coffin – the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre – mourners pay their respects to the late monarch. Some young, some old, families with children in school uniforms, those of faith and those of none – all are here to say farewell and thank the Queen for her lifelong service.

The walk from one end of the hall doesn’t take long – a few minutes at most. After waiting for hours in The Queue, sometimes overnight, the fleeting moment they’ve all been waiting for finally arrives.

Men pause briefly to bow to the coffin while several women perform a deep, respectful curtsey. Some simply smile or nod their head. Others take a moment to blow a kiss toward the catafalque. Then there are the older military veterans, with medals proudly displayed, who stand to attention and perform one last salute to their former commander-in-chief.

Members of the public view the Queen's coffin, which is draped with the Royal Standard, on which lie the Instruments of State -- the Imperial State Crown and the Orb and Sceptre. Lauren Said-Moorhouse/CNN

Many in the queue have waited for hours and hours to get to this point. But as each person finds their own way to acknowledge the Queen, some stopping the flow of movement for the briefest of seconds, no one complains. Those in line wait patiently for the person ahead of them to do what they need to do before they move forward, and on toward the exit.

As the mourners reach the far side of the hall, almost every single person – including us – stops and turns back for one final look and to say a silent goodbye to the only monarch most have ever known.

The King walks with his family behind the Queen's coffin on Wednesday. Daniel Leal/Pool/AP

Queen’s funeral details revealed.

Friday usually means it’s time for your weekly dose of royal headlines. Clearly this has changed a little since the Queen’s death last week as we’ve been sending a few more editions to make sure you’re kept in the loop on the latest funeral arrangements.

To that end, we wanted to send out a quick note today to make sure you didn’t miss the rundown of ceremonial events for the late monarch’s services on Monday.

The meticulously planned arrangements will see King Charles III and members of the royal family walk behind the coffin once more as it is moved from the heart of the British parliamentary estate to Westminster Abbey for the hour-long service.

There will also be a two-minute nationwide silence held shortly before the end of the state funeral service.

The Queen’s coffin is now at Westminster Hall, where it will remain until 6:30 a.m. (1:30 a.m. ET) on Monday. The state funeral in central London gets underway from 11 a.m. and then a committal service at St. George’s Chapel will take place from 4 p.m.

Here’s all you need to know about how the day will unfold.

Only a minority will remember firsthand what life was like the last time the UK buried a monarch. Images taken in 1952 following the death of the Queen’s father, King George VI, reveal just how much the country – and the world – has changed.

Just like today, crowds poured into central London in February of that year, hoping to catch a glimpse of George VI’s funeral procession. But while the time-honored ceremonies remain much the same, the people watching them look quite different.

Check out our photo gallery of what Britain looked like when the last monarch died:

Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Evening Standard/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images King George VI's coffin is carried through the streets of London before being transported to Windsor Castle for his funeral on February 15, 1952. Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Bettmann Archive/Getty Images Londoners read the news of King George's death on February 6, 1952. He was 56 years old when he died in his sleep from a coronary thrombosis. Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died PA Images/Getty Images A crowd gathers outside Buckingham Palace following the news of the King's death. Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died PA Images/Getty Images Prime Minister Winston Churchill leaves St. James's Palace after attending a meeting of the Accession Council, which is automatically summoned on the death of the sovereign. Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Elizabeth, now the new Queen, returns from Kenya on February 7, 1952. She was 25 and on a royal visit to Kenya when she heard about the sudden death of her father. Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Mirrorpix/Getty Images Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a gun salute in London. Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died AFP/Getty Images The ceremony for the proclamation of Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the throne is held in London on February 8, 1952. Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died AFP/Getty Images Dignitaries raise their hats and cheer for the Queen after the reading of the proclamation at the Royal Exchange in London. Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died PA Images/Getty Images Gerald Wollaston, the Norroy and Ulster King of Arms, reads the proclamation of the Queen's accession. Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Picture Post/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images A gun carriage carrying the King's coffin makes its way from Sandringham to Wolferton station in Norfolk, England, before being transported to London on February 11, 1952. Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Evening Standard/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images The coffin is taken from a train at King's Cross Station in London on its way to Westminster Hall, where the King would lie in state until his funeral. Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died E. Round/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images From left, the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret attend the arrival of the King's coffin at Westminster Hall on February 11, 1952. Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died PA Images/Getty Images The King's coffin lies in state at Westminster Hall. Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Monty Fresco/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images British boxer Alex Buxton, center, is among the mourners waiting in line to pay their respects to the King in Westminster Hall. Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Stroud/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images The King's funeral procession makes its way through London on February 12, 1952. Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died D. Thiel/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Mourners gather to catch a glimpse of the funeral procession. Some hold mirrors up in the air to try to get a view over the heads of others. Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Workers look out of office windows to watch the funeral procession on February 15, 1952. Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Ron Case/Keystone/Getty Images The King's coffin makes its way through the streets of London on its way to Paddington station. Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Harry Todd/Fox Photos/Getty Images Railway workers pay their respects as the train carrying the King's coffin leaves Paddington station for Windsor. Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died PA Images/Getty Images The King's funeral is held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on February 15, 1952. Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died AP Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with the Dean of Windsor, the Rt. Rev. Eric Knightley Chetwode Hamilton, after the funeral service. Behind the Queen her husband, Prince Philip, bends down as he talks with the Queen Mother. Photos: What Britain looked like the last time a monarch died Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis/Getty Images A man views one of the many wreaths laid out at the grounds of Windsor Castle for the funeral. The tribute in the shape of a large crown was from the mayor and people of Swansea, Wales. Prev Next

THE QUEUE TO END ALL QUEUES.

It is a moment for which Britain has been in solemn preparation for years. Multiple official agencies were brought together. Meticulous plans were secretly drawn up. Intricate logistical technicalities were ironed out. A route was carefully mapped out. And no country’s population could have been better prepared for it.

We are talking, of course, about the line that Britons must join in order to pay their respects to the Queen. This is not an ordinary line. It has taken on symbolic meaning, a ritual to be undertaken, an embodiment of the national mood. It is, in short, not a queue but The Queue.

It snakes from Westminster Hall, where the late monarch’s body is lying in state, for miles along the south bank of the Thames river. It stretches past landmarks such as the London Eye, the Globe theater and London Bridge. On Friday morning, the line was closed, having reached capacity for “at least six hours,” according to the UK government’s live tracker. Read our full story here.

Princes William and Harry will stand vigil at the Queen's coffin this weekend. Lauren Said-Moorhouse/CNN

The Queen’s eight grandchildren will stand vigil on Saturday.

Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren will stand vigil beside her coffin in Westminster Hall on Saturday evening, a royal source told CNN Friday.

William, Prince of Wales, will stand at the head of the coffin while his brother Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will be at the foot for the 15-minute vigil, the source said. At the King’s request, both will be in uniform.

The Queen’s other grandchildren will be wearing morning coat and dark formal dress with decorations, the source continued. Read more here.

The moment a royal guard collapses by the Queen’s coffin.

While standing guard by the Queen’s coffin, a member of the royal guard collapsed and police rushed to his side. Take a look:

THE ONE ACCESSORY ELIZABETH WAS RARELY WITHOUT.

Queen Elizabeth II on a royal tour in Mexico in 1983 David Levenson/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images

It wasn’t often that you saw the Queen with her hair uncovered. At state occasions, a crown or tiara rested atop a perfect coif. At the stables of Balmoral, where she tended to her ponies in Wellington boots and a Barbour jacket, a patterned scarf was always tied under her chin. But most often, it was a hat.

“You almost can’t see it in isolation. There’s always a brooch, there’s usually pearls, there’s usually white gloves,” Beatrice Behlen, senior curator of fashion and decorative arts at the Museum of London, said in a 2019 phone interview. “And then the matching hat.”

Hats were a part of the Queen’s life from childhood, when she was photographed in bonnets and berets. She would continue to wear them through adolescence and young adulthood, often coordinating with younger sister Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother. From the outset, her tastes were bold and provocative. Head over to CNN Style to find out more.