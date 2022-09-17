Photos: Meet the people in the Queen's queue

Richard and Emma Hawkins came to London from Nottingham, England, to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. "It's historic," Emma said. "One minute we've been happy and the next (the line) feels like never ending."

Mourners have been packing London's streets for the chance to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin and pay their respects. The line, aka The Queue, has stretched for several miles over four days.

The path winds from Westminster Hall, where the monarch's body is lying in state, out along the south bank of the River Thames.

People wait for hours, possibly overnight, with little opportunity to rest as the line keeps moving.

CNN spoke with some of the people who came to mark the passing of Britain's longest-reigning monarch.