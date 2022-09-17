Photos: Meet the people in the Queen's queue

Meet the people in the Queen's queue

Updated 1300 GMT (2100 HKT) September 18, 2022

Abbie Trayler-Smith for CNN
Richard and Emma Hawkins came to London from Nottingham, England, to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. "It's historic," Emma said. "One minute we've been happy and the next (the line) feels like never ending."

Mourners have been packing London's streets for the chance to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin and pay their respects. The line, aka The Queue, has stretched for several miles over four days.

The path winds from Westminster Hall, where the monarch's body is lying in state, out along the south bank of the River Thames.

People wait for hours, possibly overnight, with little opportunity to rest as the line keeps moving.

CNN spoke with some of the people who came to mark the passing of Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

Paige came from Haslemere, a town southwest of London. "It's nice to feel a part of something," she said. "I just wanted to come and see to take it all in. ... We'll never have another queen in our lifetimes."
Ashley arrived in London from the Midlands around 11 p.m. Friday to join The Queue. "I've been listening to the media for days about how people have had this wonderful experience of meeting people and making friends, and I didn't expect it to happen to me," he said. "But we've just had the most wonderful time. I've seen the best of humanity in the last few hours. Unlike a normal day, I've seen people share, be kind, laugh. It's easy to be cynical but today has been the best."
Alison Stephenson came from Leicestershire, England. "We wanted to be here to pay our respects and in remembrance of my mum and grandmother who were so fond of the Queen," she said. "I think this has tapped into grief for lots of people."
Rebecca spent a combined 15 hours in two different lines after The Queue was paused Friday due to capacity being reached. "I was so tired," she said. "I've just come out. I was so touched. I am so glad I came. Since the Queen died I've been stuck watching on TV crying and alone so I thought maybe I better come. ... The Queen was my smile keeper, even my friends know that. I like the woman the way she is. She was like a mother to me."
Farkhanda Ahmed and her mother, Shakeela, came from Slough, a town in Berkshire, England. "We had goosebumps," Farkhanda said. "Such a beautiful moment. You could hear a pin drop. I feel joy that I've queued. ... As soon as we got in there my legs stopped hurting and I forgot about the queue. A truly incredible experience."
"It was so emotional — unreal really," said Lucy, who came from North Essex, a county in southeast England. "She did so much for our country. She is what made Britain great, and we'll never see the likes of her again."
Sam said she waited in line all night Friday. She came from Macclesfield in northwestern England. "Didn't think we were gonna cry, and now I can't stop," she said.
Andrew McNulty came from Buckinghamshire in southeast England. "Arguably she was our greatest-ever monarch," he said. "She was a wonderful lady. Incredible devotion to her country and her people. Most of the country feels the same. We've all come to pay our respects."
Rani said she took four trains, a car and a bus from Ruislip, a town west of London. Her parents moved to the UK from India in the 1960s after her father, a musician, performed in front of the Queen at the Royal Albert Hall. "Coming here today means so much," she said. "I asked the guards if I could touch the ground near the coffin. I bowed to her on behalf of my whole family to say thank you for the beautiful life we've had in the UK."
From left, friends Shirley, Joan, Margaret and Sarah came from Nottingham. "She was our Queen, wasn't she?" Joan said. "There will never be another like her."
Eli said when he woke up in the morning his mom asked if he wanted to join The Queue and he said yes. "I'm really excited," the 10-year-old said. "It's history. One day I'm gonna tell my children about this."
Lesley and her daughter, Ashley, came from Berkshire. "The Queue has been amazingly well-organized," Lesley said. "The Queen was such an amazing person. She did so much for our country, been a solid rock for us all for 70 years — all of my life. It's a privilege to be here."
Pesach Nussbaum is visiting from Montreal, Canada. He has family in London and was there ahead of Rosh Hashanah, which marks the Jewish New Year. "To tell you the truth, I was on a two-hour walking tour and I saw The Queue so I joined it," he said.
Connor lives in Haslemere and said his dad brought him down to London when Princess Diana died. "I'm a fan of the royals," he said. "(The Queen) paved the way for women, and I wanted to come and pay my respects."
Farah said her husband is in the Household Cavalry. "We're an Army family," she said. "Our life has revolved around the Queen for the last 15 years, and I wanted to come and show my respects."
Kelly came from Worthing, a seaside town in West Sussex, England. "We just wanted to pay our respects and say thank you for 70 years of service and dedication," she said. "We want to give something back. When we heard the Queen wasn't well, we didn't expect the news of her death, and so quickly. It's all very surreal."
