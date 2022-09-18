Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr condemns 'racist' criticism of dancing goal celebration

(CNN) Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has condemned what he has described as the racist criticism he received for his dancing goal celebrations.

While appearing on Spanish TV on Friday, Pedro Bravo -- a leading agent and president of the Association of Spanish Agents -- compared Vinicius Jr's dancing celebrations after scoring to the behavior of a monkey, arguing the forward was not respecting his opponents and "should stop playing the monkey."

"When you score against a rival, if you want to dance samba, you go to the sambadrome in Brazil, here what you have to do is to respect your colleagues and stop playing the monkey," he said.

Bravo was accused of using racist language by many on social media and has since apologized on Twitter , explaining he had misused a metaphor.

But in a video posted on Vinicius Jr's social media on September 16, the Brazil international addressed the criticism and said he would not stop dancing.