Ines Laklalech makes history with Ladies Open de France win

(CNN) Rookie Ines Laklalech said her Ladies Open de France victory would be something she would remember "for the rest of my life" as she celebrated her historic win in Deauville.

In defeating Meghan MacLaren in a play-off, the 24-year-old became the first Moroccan, the first Arab and the first North African woman to win a Ladies European Tour title, according to the Tour.

"It feels amazing," said Laklalech, per the LET website. "It's special to hear it. I don't have any words to describe this.

"Of course going to the tee box in the playoff I felt very nervous but I hit a good shot and it was unfortunate how it ended, because Meghan didn't have a good lie, but I feel like this is a two-in-one. I experienced a play-off and a victory at the same time. This is definitely something that I will remember for the rest of my life."

She added: "Morocco is doing a great job in promoting golf and I think having a Moroccan winning on a major tour will be huge for the country and for the Arab world in general."

