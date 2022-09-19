King Charles leaves handwritten note on top of the Queen's coffin

(CNN) The note on top of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her funeral on Monday was a handwritten message from her son, King Charles III.

The message read: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R".

The "R" in King Charles' title refers to "Rex," which is Latin for king.

The service at Westminster Abbey -- attended by around 2,000 guests -- included Bible readings and traditional hymns, as well as a sermon from the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

King Charles was joined by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, his siblings, children and grandchildren as Britain said farewell to the country's longest-reigning monarch. The Queen died on September 8 at the age of 96.

