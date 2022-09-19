(CNN) With victory all but secured, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave the nod to the substitutes' bench. Changes were afoot, history would be made.

In the 92nd minute, schoolboy Ethan Nwaneri replaced Fabio Vieira to become, aged 15 years and 181 days, the youngest player to play in an English Premier League match. He is also the first 15-year-old to feature in an EPL game.

Arsenal fans greeted the teenager's appearance by chanting: "He's going to school in the morning."

The midfielder eclipsed the record set by Harvey Elliott, who now plays for Liverpool, when he appeared for Fulham aged 16 years and 30 days in 2019.

Nwaneri warms up with teammates before the match.

Nwaneri is an attacking midfielder who has impressed for the under 21s and was promoted to the Arsenal first team after the squad suffered a series of injuries. Such was the speed of his promotion, he does not yet have a profile on the first team page of the club's official website.

