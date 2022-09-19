    Aaron Judge hits two HRs to reach 59 on the year, edges closer to Roger Maris' 61

    By Patrick Sung, CNN

    Updated 1055 GMT (1855 HKT) September 19, 2022

    Aaron Judge hit home runs number 58 and 59 in the New York Yankees' 12-8 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. He's now two away from tying Roger Maris' single-season AL record.

    (CNN)New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge hit two home runs to reach 59 on the season -- the most ever for a right-hander in American League (AL) history -- in a monster performance on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee as the Yankees beat the Brewers 12-8.

    Judge is now two home runs away from Roger Maris' single-season AL record of 61, which the legendary Yankee right fielder set in 1961, and is on pace to hit 65 on the year, which would be tied for fourth-most ever in major league history.
    "It's not too difficult if your main focus and your main objective is to go out there and win a game. The numbers, they're just numbers," Judge said per MLB.com after the win, which saved the Yankees from a series sweep and kept them first in the AL East.
      "I'm focused on doing what I can to be a good teammate and help the team win. If that means hitting a homer, it means hitting a homer, but it's never been my focus."
        The Brewers got off to a hot start when Kolten Wong hit a three-run homer to put them up 3-0 at the bottom of the first. Yankee Oswaldo Cabrera hit a solo home run at the top of the second to cut the lead, but it got put right back to three runs when Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor struck back with a solo homer at the bottom of the second.
        Judge's first home run of the day was a 414-foot shot to right center field at the top of the third inning, which closed the gap to 4-2. After a flurry of scoring, his second -- a 443-foot bomb to left center field at the top of the seventh inning -- helped seal the Yankees win.
        Judge hits his 59th home run at the top of the seventh inning.
        The New York slugger went 4-for-5 with four RBIs on the day to raise his batting average to .316, just one point behind Minnesota Twins second baseman and AL leader Luis Arráez.